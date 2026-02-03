Airbus SE - Depositary Receipt (EADSY) Price Target Increased by 28.51% to 101.33

The average one-year price target for Airbus SE - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:EADSY) has been revised to $101.33 / share. This is an increase of 28.51% from the prior estimate of $78.85 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $28.49 to a high of $153.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 150.13% from the latest reported closing price of $40.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Airbus SE - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 10.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EADSY is 0.63%, an increase of 30.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 57.02% to 4,723K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WCEAX - Ivy Core Equity Fund holds 1,639K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,669K shares , representing a decrease of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EADSY by 6.22% over the last quarter.

IBNAX - Ivy Balanced Fund holds 393K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 386K shares , representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EADSY by 11.29% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 293K shares.

Ivy Variable Insurance Portfolios - Ivy VIP Core Equity Class II holds 268K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 275K shares , representing a decrease of 2.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EADSY by 5.79% over the last quarter.

Azimuth Capital Investment Management holds 268K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 184K shares , representing an increase of 31.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EADSY by 56.60% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.