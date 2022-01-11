Airbus SE Delivers 611 Commercial Aircraft In 2021 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Airbus SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) said it delivered 611 commercial aircraft to 88 customers in 2021, achieving the company's 2021 commercial aircraft delivery target. Approximately 25% of commercial aircraft in 2021 were delivered using the e-delivery process, the company noted. In 2021, Airbus doubled gross order intake compared to 2020 with 771 new sales.

Looking forward, the company said it is on track to lift production through 2022 to meet customers' requirements.

At the end of 2021, the company's backlog stood at 7,082 aircraft.

