Airbus SE (DB:AIR) Price Target Increased by 6.03% to 164.07

The average one-year price target for Airbus SE (DB:AIR) has been revised to 164.07 / share. This is an increase of 6.03% from the prior estimate of 154.74 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 107.19 to a high of 205.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.26% from the latest reported closing price of 147.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in Airbus SE. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 6.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIR is 1.00%, a decrease of 2.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.03% to 33,104K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,946K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,824K shares, representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIR by 2.63% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,698K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,638K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIR by 2.03% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 3,972K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 1,444K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VHCOX - Vanguard Capital Opportunity Fund Investor Shares holds 1,363K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

