Airbus SE - ADR - Level I (EADSY) Price Target Increased by 8.74% to 56.08

The average one-year price target for Airbus SE - ADR - Level I (OTC:EADSY) has been revised to 56.08 / share. This is an increase of 8.74% from the prior estimate of 51.57 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 101.03 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 67.60% from the latest reported closing price of 33.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Airbus SE - ADR - Level I. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 6.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EADSY is 0.73%, a decrease of 16.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.19% to 10,835K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWUSX - Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 3,209K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,074K shares, representing an increase of 35.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EADSY by 39.86% over the last quarter.

WCEAX - Ivy Core Equity Fund holds 2,649K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,737K shares, representing a decrease of 3.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EADSY by 1.04% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 1,727K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,730K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EADSY by 1.82% over the last quarter.

IBNAX - Ivy Balanced Fund holds 752K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 782K shares, representing a decrease of 3.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EADSY by 4.29% over the last quarter.

Ivy Variable Insurance Portfolios - Ivy VIP Core Equity Class II holds 469K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 482K shares, representing a decrease of 2.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EADSY by 1.16% over the last quarter.

