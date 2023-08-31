Airbus SE - ADR - Level I (EADSY) Price Target Increased by 5.14% to 51.57

The average one-year price target for Airbus SE - ADR - Level I (OTC:EADSY) has been revised to 51.57 / share. This is an increase of 5.14% from the prior estimate of 49.05 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.50 to a high of 107.22 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.47% from the latest reported closing price of 35.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Airbus SE - ADR - Level I. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EADSY is 0.94%, an increase of 9.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.05% to 12,910K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWUSX - Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 3,209K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,074K shares, representing an increase of 35.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EADSY by 39.86% over the last quarter.

WCEAX - Ivy Core Equity Fund holds 2,649K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,737K shares, representing a decrease of 3.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EADSY by 1.04% over the last quarter.

BBVLX - Bridge Builder Large Cap Value Fund holds 1,765K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,273K shares, representing a decrease of 28.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EADSY by 10.70% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 1,727K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,730K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EADSY by 1.82% over the last quarter.

IBNAX - Ivy Balanced Fund holds 752K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 782K shares, representing a decrease of 3.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EADSY by 4.29% over the last quarter.

