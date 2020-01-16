Airbus says will continue to fund A220 programme

PARIS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Airbus AIR.PA said it remains committed to funding the A220 jetliner after Canadian minority partner Bombardier BBDb.TO issued a profit warning and cited the need for extra cash investments in the loss-making programme.

"Airbus' position is unchanged. Airbus remains committed to the success of the A220 programme and will continue to fund the programme on its way to breakeven," an Airbus spokesman said by email.

Bombardier said earlier it was reassessing its ongoing participation in a venture controlled by Airbus that runs the programme, which Airbus bought from Bombardier in 2018.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Alex Richardson)

