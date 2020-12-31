Companies
AIR

Airbus says U.S. tariffs counterproductive, Europe should respond

Contributor
Philip Blenkinsop Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

The U.S. decision to expand tariffs against the European Union to components for aircraft made in the United States would harm its own workers and consumers and Europe should respond "appropriately", Airbus said on Thursday.

BRUSSELS, Dec 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. decision to expand tariffs against the European Union to components for aircraft made in the United States would harm its own workers and consumers and Europe should respond "appropriately", Airbus said on Thursday.

"USTR's expansion of tariffs to include components for aircraft manufactured in the U.S. – by American workers – is counterproductive in every way," a spokesman said in an emailed statement.

"Airbus trusts that Europe will respond appropriately to defend its interests and the interests of all European companies and sectors, including Airbus, targeted by these unwarranted and counterproductive tariffs," the statement continued.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)

((philip.blenkinsop@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2869; Reuters Messaging: philip.blenkinsop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIR

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular