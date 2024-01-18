Airbus says to double procurement from India to $1.5 bln

Adds details, comment

HYDERABAD, India, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Airbus expects to double the total value of procurement from India to $1.5 billion in the coming years, the planemaker's India president said on Thursday, as it looks to ride on the boom in the world's fastest growing aviation market.

Airbus also forecasts that the Indian aviation sector will need 2,840 aircraft by 2035, Remi Maillard, president and managing director of Airbus India and South Asia, said at the "Wings India" event in Hyderabad.

Maillard added that Airbus is seeing good demand for orders from India and expects to double the company's sourcing from the country from $750 million at present.

India is now the world's fastest-growing aviation market, investing close to $12 billion in building new airports and refurbishing existing ones, aiming to have about 200 airports within five years, up from 150 today.

Airbus booked record orders from India last year at the Paris Airshow, following deals for 500 jets from budget carrier IndiGo INGL.NS and 250 from Air India.

The company has more than 40 suppliers in India, both public and private, who provide engineering, manufacturing, digital, innovation and customer services solutions to all commercial platforms as well as for several helicopter and defence platforms.

