Airbus says seeks legal advice in Qatar Airways A350 damage row

PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Airbus AIR.PA said on Thursday it would take legal advice in a row with Qatar Airways over surface damage to A350 jets, raising the stakes in a battle that has seen the Gulf carrier ground 20 jets, saying it is acting on the orders of its regulator.

The European planemaker said "surface paint-related findings" had been confirmed by the European Aviation Safety Agency as having no airworthiness impact on the A350 fleet and that it had been forced to defend its reputation.

A spokesman for Qatar Airways said it had no comment pending a review of the Airbus statement.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher Editing by Mark Heinrich)

