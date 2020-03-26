Airbus says reducing wing production for three weeks

PARIS, March 26 (Reuters) - Airbus SE AIR.PA is reducing the production of aircraft wings for three weeks as it slows operations to put in place extra health and safety measures due to the coronavirus pandemic, the planemaker said on Thursday.

The move affects wing plants in Broughton, U.K., and Bremen, Germany.

Airbus, whose main industrial operations are shared between four European countries, resumed partial production in France and Spain on Monday at a slower rate than normal.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Jamie.Freed@thomsonreuters.com; +61 2 9321 8174;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.