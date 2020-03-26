Airbus says reducing wing production for three weeks

Companies

Airbus SE is reducing the production of aircraft wings for three weeks as it slows operations to put in place extra health and safety measures due to the coronavirus pandemic, the planemaker said on Thursday.

The move affects wing plants in Broughton, U.K., and Bremen, Germany.

Airbus, whose main industrial operations are shared between four European countries, resumed partial production in France and Spain on Monday at a slower rate than normal.

