Airbus Says Leasing Company Avalon Inks Firm Order For 100 A321neo Aircraft

(RTTNews) - Airbus SE (EADSF.PK) announced Tuesday that aircraft leasing company Avolon (AVOL) has signed a firm order for 100 A321neo aircraft, taking its total order for the A321neo to 190 aircraft. The agreement secures Avolon's delivery pipeline for the world's preferred single aisle Family.

Avolon now has 292 A320neo family aircraft on order to support customers' replacement and fleet expansion plans into the next decade. This order builds on the order Avalon made for 20 A330neos in September.

With this latest agreement, Avolon's total firm order-tally directly from Airbus rises to 632 aircraft, and includes A320, A330 and A350 Families.

The A321neo is the largest member of Airbus' A320neo Family, offering unparalleled range and performance.

To date more than 5,600 A321neos have been ordered by more than 100 customers across the globe.

