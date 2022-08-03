Airbus says Etihad confirms A350 freighter order

World Markets
DUBAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Airbus AIR.PA on Wednesday said Abu Dhabi state-owned carrier Etihad Airways has confirmed it will order seven A350 Freighter jets from the European planemaker.

Etihad in February signed a letter of intent to order the cargo planes. Reuters reported in July the order had since been confirmed.

