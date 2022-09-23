Airbus says bigger A220 jetliner makes sense at right time

PARIS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Europe's Airbus AIR.PA on Friday gave the strongest hint yet that it plans to launch a bigger version of its 110 to 130-seat A220 passenger jet, but cautioned it would only act at the right time.

A stretched version of the lightweight Canadian-designed airplane makes a lot of sense, "but we don't want to be right too early", Chief Executive Guillaume Faury told investors.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Richard Lough)

