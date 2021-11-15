Airbus says Air Lease orders seven A350 freighters, other jets

DUBAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - US leasing firm Air Lease Corp AL.N became the first customer for a freighter version of the Airbus A350 jetliner with a preliminary order for 7 of the planes at the Dubai Airshow on Monday.

A letter of intent signed in front of reporters also includes more than 100 passenger jets, the companies said.

