Companies
AL

Airbus says Air Lease orders seven A350 freighters, other jets

Contributors
Tim Hepher Reuters
Alexander Cornwell Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RULA ROUHANA

US leasing firm Air Lease Corp became the first customer for a freighter version of the Airbus A350 jetliner with a preliminary order for 7 of the planes at the Dubai Airshow on Monday.

DUBAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - US leasing firm Air Lease Corp AL.N became the first customer for a freighter version of the Airbus A350 jetliner with a preliminary order for 7 of the planes at the Dubai Airshow on Monday.

A letter of intent signed in front of reporters also includes more than 100 passenger jets, the companies said.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher and Alexander Cornwell; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AL AIR

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets World Markets

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: AppLovin CFO Discusses Mobile App Landscape After Hot Quarter For APP Stock

    Seems like investors are loving the just-released quarterly results from April 2021 IPO AppLovin, with APP stock soaring to new highs after its Q3 report showed 90% revenue growth for the mobile app developer.

    2 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Companies

    Explore

    Most Popular