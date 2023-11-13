News & Insights

Airbus says agreement with Turkish Airlines reached in principle for order

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

November 13, 2023 — 05:24 am EST

Written by Tim Hepher, Alexander Cornwell, Pesha Magaid for Reuters ->

Adds background

DUBAI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - An Airbus AIR.PA spokesperson said on Monday the planemaker and Turkish Airlines had reached an agreement in principle for a "significant commercial aircraft order".

The spokesperson said the agreement was being ratified and would be communicated in the "coming days".

Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency earlier reported Turkish Airlines on Saturday had held talks with Airbus to discuss a potential order for 355 new jets.

During the meeting, which took place in Istanbul, officials from Turkish Airlines discussed buying 75 wide-body A350-900 and 15 wide-body A350-1000 aircraft as well as 250 narrow-body A321neo aircraft and five A350F cargo aircraft, in addition to 10 A350-900s for which terms have already been agreed.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Alexander Cornwell, Pesha Magaid, writing by Alexander Cornwell; editing by Jason Neely and Louise Heavens)

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
