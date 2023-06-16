News & Insights

Companies
AIR

Airbus sales chief: signed A350 order with major airline, adds that 'business is back'

Credit: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

June 16, 2023 — 01:34 pm EDT

Written by Tim Hepher for Reuters ->

PARIS, June 16 (Reuters) - Airbus AIR.PA has signed an order for its A350 plane with a major international airline, Airbus' chief commercial officer Christian Scherer told reporters on Friday.

"Business is back with a vengeance and the show will be proof of that," said Scherer, who was speaking ahead of the Paris Airshow which runs from June 19-June 25.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Companies
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AIR
AIRG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.