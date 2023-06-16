Airbus sales chief: signed A350 order with major airline, adds that 'business is back'

PARIS, June 16 (Reuters) - Airbus AIR.PA has signed an order for its A350 plane with a major international airline, Airbus' chief commercial officer Christian Scherer told reporters on Friday.

"Business is back with a vengeance and the show will be proof of that," said Scherer, who was speaking ahead of the Paris Airshow which runs from June 19-June 25.

