Airbus revokes order for two A350-1000 jets in Qatar dispute

PARIS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Airbus AIR.PA has cancelled an order for two A350-1000 wide-body jets for Qatar Airways, monthly data issued by the planemaker showed on Tuesday.

The move comes days after Airbus said it had revoked orders from the same Gulf carrier for 50 A321neo jets, widening a contractual and safety dispute between the companies over surface flaws on the larger A350.

Qatar Airways had no immediate comment.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher Editing by David Goodman )

