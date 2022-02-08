Companies
AIR

Airbus revokes order for two A350-1000 jets in Qatar dispute

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Airbus has cancelled an order for two A350-1000 wide-body jets for Qatar Airways, monthly data issued by the planemaker showed on Tuesday.

PARIS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Airbus AIR.PA has cancelled an order for two A350-1000 wide-body jets for Qatar Airways, monthly data issued by the planemaker showed on Tuesday.

The move comes days after Airbus said it had revoked orders from the same Gulf carrier for 50 A321neo jets, widening a contractual and safety dispute between the companies over surface flaws on the larger A350.

Qatar Airways had no immediate comment.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher Editing by David Goodman )

((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIR

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Companies Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular