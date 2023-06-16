News & Insights

Companies
AIR

Airbus reveals jet orders and says the supply chain is more stable

Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

June 16, 2023 — 02:05 pm EDT

Written by Tim Hepher for Reuters ->

By Tim Hepher

PARIS, June 16 (Reuters) - Airbus AIR.PA has signed orders this month including 60 A320-family jets with a lessor and 10 A350s with a major airline, said the planemaker's Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer.

The deals come on top of any business to be announced at next week's Paris Airshow and will be booked at end-June, though the buyers will not disclosed, he also told reporters.

He said next week's event would bring evidence of a strong recovery in terms of demand.

"Business is back with a vengeance and the show will be proof of that," said Scherer on Friday, whose company's main competitor is Boeing BA.N.

Earlier on Friday, Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury had said that supply chains had stabilised although the industry still faced pressing labour shortages.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AIR
BA
AIRG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.