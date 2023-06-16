Airbus reveals jet orders and says the supply chain is more stable

By Tim Hepher

PARIS, June 16 (Reuters) - Airbus AIR.PA has signed orders this month including 60 A320-family jets with a lessor and 10 A350s with a major airline, said the planemaker's Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer.

The deals come on top of any business to be announced at next week's Paris Airshow and will be booked at end-June, though the buyers will not disclosed, he also told reporters.

He said next week's event would bring evidence of a strong recovery in terms of demand.

"Business is back with a vengeance and the show will be proof of that," said Scherer on Friday, whose company's main competitor is Boeing BA.N.

Earlier on Friday, Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury had said that supply chains had stabilised although the industry still faced pressing labour shortages.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.