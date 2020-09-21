Airbus Reveals Its Concepts On Zero-emission Commercial Aircraft

(RTTNews) - Airbus (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) has revealed three concepts for zero-emission commercial aircraft which could enter service by 2035. All of these concepts rely on hydrogen as a primary power source.

The three concepts - all codenamed "ZEROe" - include: a turbofan design (120-200 passengers) with a range of 2,000+ nautical miles; a turboprop design (up to 100 passengers) using a turboprop engine instead of a turbofan and also powered by hydrogen combustion in modified gas-turbine engines; and a "blended-wing body" design (up to 200 passengers) concept in which the wings merge with the main body of the aircraft.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.