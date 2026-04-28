Airbus Reports Lower Q1 2026 Revenue And Profit

(RTTNews) - Airbus SE (EADSY), an aerospace and defense manufacturing company, reported its first-quarter 2026 financial results on Tuesday.

Revenue decreased to 12.65 billion euros in the first quarter of 2026, down from 13.54 billion euros in the first quarter of 2025. Net income declined to 586 million euros from 793 million euros in the prior-year quarter. Earnings per share fell to 0.74 euros from 1.01 euros in the same period last year.

The company's profit for the period totaled 551 million euros, compared with 745 million euros in the prior-year period. EBIT dropped to 224 million euros from 473 million euros year-over-year.

EADSY is currently trading at $47.43, down $1.20 or 2.47 percent on the OTC Markets.

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