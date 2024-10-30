Airbus reports 9M reported EPS EUR 2.29 vs. EUR 2.96 last year

Reports 9M revenue EUR 44.5B vs. EUR 42.6M last year. Reports 9M EBIT adjusted EUR 2.8B vs. EUR 3.63B last year. A total of 497 commercial aircraft were delivered vs. 488 aircraft last year. Reports gross commercial aircraft orders 667 vs. 1,280 aircraft last year. “We saw strong demand across our product range in the first nine months of the year. The nine-month earnings reflect the level of commercial aircraft deliveries, a solid performance in helicopters and the charges in our space business recorded in the first half,” said Guillaume Faury, Airbus (EADSY) CEO. “We are constantly adapting to a complex and fast-changing operating environment marked by geopolitical uncertainties and specific supply chain challenges that have materialized in the course of 2024. We remain focused on our priorities, including ramping up commercial aircraft deliveries and transforming our Defense and Space division.”

