Airbus raises cashflow target on strong dollar

PARIS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Europe's Airbus AIR.PA raised its 2022 free cashflow forecast on the back of a strong dollar and reaffirmed delivery and production targets while delaying the projected introduction of its newest jet, the A321XLR, by a few months.

Revenues were also boosted by the U.S. currency while core operating earnings that reflect hedging rose 26% to 836 million euros ($834.50 million), the world's largest planemaker said in third-quarter results issued on the 50th anniversary of its maiden flight.

($1 = 1.0018 euros)

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

