Airbus Q4 Profit Rises, Revenues Down; Proposes Dividend; Sees Higher Adj. EBIT In FY22

(RTTNews) - European plane maker Airbus SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to equity owners grew 2 percent to 1.58 billion euros from last year's 1.55 billion euros.

Earnings per share were 2.01 euros, higher than 1.98 euros last year.

EBIT grew 14 percent from last year to 1.91 billion euros, while adjusted EBIT declined 18 percent to 1.50 billion euros.

Revenues decreased 14 percent to 16.99 billion euros from last year's 19.75 billion euros, mainly driven by lower commercial aircraft deliveries as well as lower revenues at Airbus Helicopters and at Airbus Defence and Space.

Further, the Board of Directors will propose the payment of a 2021 dividend of 1.50 euros per share to the 2022 Annual General Meeting. The payment date is April 21.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company expects adjusted EBIT of 5.5 billion euros, higher than last year's 4.87 billion euros.

The company also projects 720 commercial aircraft deliveries.

