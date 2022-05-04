Airbus Q1 Profit Surges

(RTTNews) - European airplane maker Airbus SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) Wednesday reported that its first-quarter net income rose to 1.22 billion euros, up from 362 million euros last year. Earnings per share were 1.55 euro, compared to 0.46 euro last year.

EBIT amounted to 1.43 billion euros, up from 462 million euros last year. EBIT, on an adjusted bais, increased to 1.26 billion euros, from 694 million euros last year.

Revenues increased 15% to 12.00 billion euros from 10.5 billion euros last year.

The company delivered 142 commercial aircraft comprising 11 A220s, 109 A320 Family, 6 A330s and 16 A350s.

Gross commercial aircraft orders increased to 253 from 39 aircraft last year, with net orders of 83 aircraft after cancellations.

"These Q1 results reflect a solid performance across our commercial aircraft, helicopter and defence businesses. Our 2022 guidance is unchanged, even though the risk profile for the rest of the year has become more challenging due to the complex geopolitical and economic environment," said Guillaume Faury, Airbus Chief Executive Officer.

