Airbus Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Airbus (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) reported that its net income for the first quarter rose to 595 million euros or 0.76 euro per share from 466 million euros or 0.59 euro per share last year.

Consolidated EBIT adjusted decreased to 577 million euros from 773 million euros last year.

Consolidated revenues for the first quarter rose 9% to 12.83 billion euros from 11.76 billion euros last year.

A total of 142 commercial aircraft were delivered compared to 127 aircraft in the prior year. The deliveries comprise of 12 A220s, 116 A320 Family, 7 A330s and 7 A350s.

"We delivered first quarter 2024 results against the backdrop of an operating environment that shows no sign of improvement. Geopolitical and supply chain tensions continue. In that context, we delivered 142 commercial aircraft," said Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury. "We started 2024 with a solid order intake across our businesses. The strong momentum on widebody aircraft underpins our decision to increase the production rate for the A350 to 12 aircraft a month in 2028. Our ramp up plans are continuing, supported by the investments in our production system while relying on our core pillars of safety, quality, integrity, compliance and security."

