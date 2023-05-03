Airbus Q1 Profit Drops; Backs FY23 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Airbus (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) reported that its net income for the first quarter dropped to 466 million euros from last year's 1.22 billion euros, with earnings per share declining to 0.59 euros from 1.55 euros in the prior year.

The financial result was 149 million euros compared to 166 million euros. It mainly reflects a positive impact from the revaluation of certain equity investments, partly offset by negative impacts from the revaluation of financial instruments and the net interest result.

Consolidated EBIT Adjusted decreased to 773 million euros from 1.26 billion euros in the previous year.

Consolidated revenues for the first quarter slightly decreased to 11.76 billion euros from last year's 12.0 billion euros.

A total of 127 commercial aircraft were delivered compared to 142 aircraft in the prior year. The latest quarter delivery comprise of 10 A220s, 106 A320 Family, 6 A330sand 5 A350s.

The company said its 2023 guidance is unchanged with commercial aircraft deliveries expected to be backloaded.

The company targets to achieve in 2023 around 720 commercial aircraft deliveries and EBIT Adjusted of 6.0 billion euros.

