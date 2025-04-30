Markets

Airbus Q1 Profit Up

April 30, 2025 — 02:02 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Airbus (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of 793 million euros or 1.01 euro per share, up from 595 million euros or 0.76 euro per share last year.

Adjusted EBIT rose 8% to 624 million euros from 577 million euros last year. Reported EBIT dropped 22% to 473 million euros from 609 million euros.

Consolidated revenues for the first quarter rose 6% to 13.542 billion euros from 12.83 billion euros last year.

A total of 136 commercial aircraft were delivered compared to 142 aircraft in the prior year. The deliveries comprise of 17 A220s, 106 A320 Family, 4 A330s and 9 A350s.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.