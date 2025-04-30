Airbus Q1 Profit Up

(RTTNews) - Airbus (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of 793 million euros or 1.01 euro per share, up from 595 million euros or 0.76 euro per share last year.

Adjusted EBIT rose 8% to 624 million euros from 577 million euros last year. Reported EBIT dropped 22% to 473 million euros from 609 million euros.

Consolidated revenues for the first quarter rose 6% to 13.542 billion euros from 12.83 billion euros last year.

A total of 136 commercial aircraft were delivered compared to 142 aircraft in the prior year. The deliveries comprise of 17 A220s, 106 A320 Family, 4 A330s and 9 A350s.

