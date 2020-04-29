Companies
AIR

Airbus Q1 core operating profit tumbles 49%

Contributor
Tim Hepher Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

Planemaker Airbus posted on Wednesday a 49% slump in first-quarter adjusted operating profit to 281 million euros ($304.7 million) as revenues fell 15% to 10.631 billion amid the "gravest crisis the aerospace industry has ever known".

Corrects dateline to April 29 from April 28

PARIS, April 29 (Reuters) - Planemaker Airbus AIR.PA posted on Wednesday a 49% slump in first-quarter adjusted operating profit to 281 million euros ($304.7 million) as revenues fell 15% to 10.631 billion amid the "gravest crisis the aerospace industry has ever known".

Europe's largest aerospace group also reported a negative cashflow of 8.03 billion euros including a previously published record 3.6 billion euro fine to settle bribery and corruption investigations in Britain, France and the United States.

($1 = 0.9223 euros)

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIR

Other Topics

Commodities Oil

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular