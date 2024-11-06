Airbus price target raised to EUR 184 from EUR 182 at Citi

Citi analyst Charles Armitage raised the firm’s price target on Airbus (EADSY) to EUR 184 from EUR 182 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on EADSY:
- Airbus price target raised to EUR 165 from EUR 161 at Barclays
- Airbus SE Reports Solid Nine-Month 2024 Results
- Airbus (NASDAQ:EADSY) Turns the Tables and Rolls out Smaller Jets
- Airbus reports 9M reported EPS EUR 2.29 vs. EUR 2.96 last year
- Airbus sees FY24 EBIT adjusted around EUR 5.5B
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.