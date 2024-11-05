Airbus price target raised to EUR 165 from EUR 161 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Milene Kerner raised the firm’s price target on Airbus (EADSY) to EUR 165 from EUR 161 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
