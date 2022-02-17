Airbus posts sharply higher core profit, restarts dividend

PARIS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Europe's Airbus AIR.PA predicted 720 plane deliveries and higher profits in 2022 after its core operating profit almost trebled last year on a partial recovery in jet deliveries and solid defence and helicopter sales during the pandemic.

Europe's largest aerospace group also restarted its dividend for the first time in two years after swinging to a net profit of 4.213 billion euros.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

