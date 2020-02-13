Airbus Posts Heavy Loss Despite Rival Boeing's 737 MAX Crisis, and the Stock Is Falling

Airbus stock fell on Thursday as the European plane maker swung to a loss last year as it was hit by a $3.6 billion charge to settle a global corruption probe.

The company reported a €1.36 billion (about $1.47 billion) loss in 2019, compared with a net profit of €3.1 billion the previous year. The plane manufacturer (ticker: AIR.France), headquartered in France, reached a settlement with U.S., British and French authorities last month over allegations of bribery and corruption. The investigations, centered on the company’s use of third-party consultants to win commercial jet sales, began in 2016.

The stock fell 2.8% following the full-year results, despite aircraft deliveries hitting a record of 863 in 2019, helping revenue climb 11% to $70.5 billion.

The company said it was looking to beat that record this year, targeting 880 commercial aircraft deliveries in 2020.

Production of the company’s A320neo—a direct competitor to the Boeing (BA) 737 Max—could be ramped up beyond the current rate of 63 a month to 67 a month by 2023.

Boeing’s 737 MAX jets have been grounded since March last year after two fatal crashes within a five-month span. The aerospace giant delivered just 13 commercial jets in January, a multiyear low, Boeing said on Tuesday.

Airlines waiting on deliveries of the 737 MAX, including Ryanair (RYAAY), have said they expect the delays to continue until at least the second half of this year. Amid Boeing’s problems, Airbus overtook its rival as the world’s largest plane maker last year, receiving the most new orders for aircraft. Adjusted earnings rose 19% to €6.9 billion in 2019—ahead of expectations—and Airbus said it expected adjusted earnings before interest and tax of €7.5 billion in 2020.

Looking ahead. Airbus failed to fully capitalize on Boeing’s woes in 2019, partly because the pair’s order books extend for years ahead and because of the hefty $3.6 billion charge. The company clearly wants to press home its advantage and make the most of the Boeing 737 MAX grounding with a focus on ramping up production. The corruption probe settlement should be a relief to the company and investors, but other issues lie ahead, such as sorting production problems and the potential impact of the spreading coronavirus.

