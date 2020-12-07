Companies
AIR

Airbus on course for 550-plus jet deliveries for 2020, sources say

Contributor
Tim Hepher Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Airbus is heading towards a total of 550 or more jet deliveries in 2020 after handing over more than 60 aircraft in November, according to tracking data and industry sources.

PARIS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Airbus AIR.PA is heading towards a total of 550 or more jet deliveries in 2020 after handing over more than 60 aircraft in November, according to tracking data and industry sources.

November's total for deliveries is expected to be in the mid-60s and includes as many as seven A350s and more than 50 narrow-body jets. It marks a slight retreat from a total of 72 deliveries in October.

Airbus declined to comment before its monthly update later on Monday.

Boeing BA.N said on Friday it had delivered zero 787 jets in November, prompting it to lower output to five aircraft a month. The 787 is one of two models competing with the Airbus A350, which is being produced at a rate of 4.5 a month.

Between January and October, Airbus delivered 413 jets, down 36% from a year earlier amid the coronavirus crisis .

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIR BA

Other Topics

Commodities Oil US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular