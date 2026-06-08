Markets

Airbus Notifies Customers Delays On A320neo Delivery Due In 2027-2028: Bloomberg Reports

June 08, 2026 — 01:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Aerospace and defense major Airbus SE (EADSY, EADSF, AIR.PA) has been informing some customers of delays ?on A320neo series jets, which are due to be delivered in 2027 and 2028, Bloomberg News reported Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The customers were notified that jets will be delayed by a few months. As per the report, the mostly affected aircraft are the A321neo type, the longest and most popular version of the A320 family.

The news comes as the demand for airtravel and airfleet is surging day by day.

In early February, Airbus had issued market estimate, expecting total services demand in the Asia-Pacific region to grow at a 5.2% compound annual growth rate through 2044, reaching an estimated market value of $138.7 billion.

Also, the region is expected to require 19,560 new passenger aircraft, accounting for 46% of total global demand during the forecast period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.