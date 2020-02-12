Companies

Airbus negotiating to win large preliminary order for A220 jets

Tim Hepher Reuters
Jamie Freed Reuters
Allison Lampert Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Airbus is negotiating a preliminary order for up to 100 A220 jets as it prepares to buy out Bombardier's minority stake in the Canadian-designed jet, industry sources said.

SINGAPORE, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Airbus is negotiating a preliminary order for up to 100 A220 jets as it prepares to buy out Bombardier's BBDb.TO minority stake in the Canadian-designed jet, industry sources said.

The marketing effort lifted a subdued Singapore Airshow as industry sources said Canada's Bombardier was ready to announce that it would cede its stake in the A220 programme to majority owner Airbus and complete its exit from commercial aviation.

Airbus AIR.PA declined to comment.

Bloomberg News identified the potential buyer as Nigeria's Green Africa, which last year struck a tentative deal with Boeing BA.N for 50 737 MAX and options for another 50.

