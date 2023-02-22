US Markets
Airbus looking to hire 3,500 employees in Germany this year - Spiegel

BERLIN, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Airbus AIR.PA is looking to hire 3,500 people in Germany this year, German news outlet Spiegel reported on Wednesday.

The France-based group is seeking to employ 1,900 people in aircraft construction, 1,100 in the military and space sectors and 500 at its helicopter plant, the report said.

Airbus posted a stronger-than-expected 5.63 billion euro ($6.02 billion) core profit for last year, up 16%, partly due to positive pension and legal effects, and predicted 6 billion in 2023.

Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said earlier this month that the company had "lost a year" in its recovery but had a better understanding of supply problems weighing on plane deliveries since the pandemic.

