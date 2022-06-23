Airbus, Linde To Work On Development Of Hydrogen Infrastructure At Airports

(RTTNews) - Airbus (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) and Linde (LIN) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to work on the development of hydrogen infrastructure at airports worldwide. The agreement covers collaboration on global supply chains for hydrogen, from production to airport storage, including the integration of refuelling into normal ground handling operations. The companies will launch pilot projects at several airports from early 2023 onwards.

"We are advancing well with hydrogen as an important technology pathway to achieve our ambition of bringing a zero-emission commercial aircraft to market by 2035. Building the infrastructure is just as crucial," said Sabine Klauke, Chief Technical Officer, Airbus.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.