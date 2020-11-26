Companies
Airbus-Leonardo-GKN Fokker JV signs deal with German navy for 31 helicopters

Francesca Landini Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

NHIndustries -- a joint venture between France's Airbus Helicopters, Italy's Leonardo and Britain's GKN Fokker -- has signed a contract for the procurement of 31 NH90 helicopters for the German armed forces.

The helicopter, dubbed Sea Tiger, will be used by the German navy from 2025, NHI said in a statement on Thursday.

Airbus Helicopters owns 62.5% of NHI, with Leonardo holding 32% and GKN Fokker 5.5%.

The contract was signed between NHI and a NATO agency for helicopter management, acting as the contracting authority for the German armed forces.

AIR

Reuters

