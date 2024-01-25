News & Insights

Airbus launches first global aircraft recycling project in southwest China -Xinhua

January 25, 2024 — 01:26 am EST

BEIJING, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Airbus AIR.PA has unveiled its first global aircraft recycling project in aviation hub Chengdu in southwest China, state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

The Airbus Lifecycle Services Centre, with investment of 6 billion yuan ($838 million), aims to improve the recycling rate of aircraft components and materials, so that over 90% of an aircraft by weight can be recycled, Xinhua reported.

($1 = 7.1636 Chinese yuan renminbi)

