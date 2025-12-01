Markets

Airbus Issues Update On A320 Fleet Measures; Less Than 100 Remaining

December 01, 2025 — 02:44 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Airbus (AIR.DE) issued an update on the status of the deployment of A320 Family precautionary fleet measures across the global fleet. The Group stated that, out of a total number of around 6,000 aircraft potentially impacted, the vast majority have now received the necessary modifications. Airbus apologised for any challenges and delays caused to passengers and airlines by this event.

Airbus said it is working with airline customers to support the modification of less than 100 remaining aircraft to ensure they can be returned to service.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.