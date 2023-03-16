Airbus is tackling supply chain problems, senior executive says

HAMBURG, March 16 (Reuters) - Planemaker Airbus AIR.PA has measures in place to stabilise global pressure on its supply chains, a senior manufacturing executive said on Thursday.

Airbus Aerostructures Chief Executive Andre Walter said it is making increased checks about the financial health of small suppliers. Speaking to French reporters in Hamburg, he did not comment on the scare in the banking sector, but said Airbus is not seeing a surge in the number of firms with problems.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher Editing by David Goodman )

((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.