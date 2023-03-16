Companies
AIR

Airbus is tackling supply chain problems, senior executive says

Credit: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

March 16, 2023 — 05:06 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

HAMBURG, March 16 (Reuters) - Planemaker Airbus AIR.PA has measures in place to stabilise global pressure on its supply chains, a senior manufacturing executive said on Thursday.

Airbus Aerostructures Chief Executive Andre Walter said it is making increased checks about the financial health of small suppliers. Speaking to French reporters in Hamburg, he did not comment on the scare in the banking sector, but said Airbus is not seeing a surge in the number of firms with problems.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher Editing by David Goodman )

((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CompaniesCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AIR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.