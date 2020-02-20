Airbus investing up to 1 bln euros on A220 passenger jet program this year

Companies

Airbus SE plans to invest between 500 million euros and 1 billion euros ($539 million-$1.08 billion) this year on its A220 passenger jet program, Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said on Thursday at the company's A220 factory in Canada.

Earlier in February, Airbus raised its stake in the A220 program - known as Airbus Canada - to 75% from 50.1% after teaming up with the government of the Canadian province of Quebec to buy Bombardier's BBDb.TO 33.5% stake.

