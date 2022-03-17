Airbus interested in taking over Atos's cybersecurity business - report

PARIS, March 17 (Reuters) - European aero and defence conglomerate Airbus AIR.PA is interested in taking over the cybersecurity business of French software company Atos ATOS.PA, France's BFM TV said on Thursday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

