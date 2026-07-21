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Airbus Inks Deal With Voyageur To Supply Airbus U030 Flexrotor UAS

July 21, 2026 — 07:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Airbus SE (EADSY.PK, EADSF.PK, AIR.MC, AIR.MI, AIR.PA, AIR.DE) said on Tuesday that its Airbus Helicopters has inked a deal with Voyageur Aviation to supply the Airbus U030 Flexrotor uncrewed aerial system, or UAS, in Canada.  

The Airbus U030 Flexrotor is a high-endurance, tactical vertical takeoff and landing UAS engineered for intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance operations across military, parapublic, and commercial sectors.

The UAS has a maximum launch weight of 25 kg and delivers an operational flight endurance of over 12 hours in standard configurations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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