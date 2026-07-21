Airbus Inks Deal With Voyageur To Supply Airbus U030 Flexrotor UAS

(RTTNews) - Airbus SE (EADSY.PK, EADSF.PK, AIR.MC, AIR.MI, AIR.PA, AIR.DE) said on Tuesday that its Airbus Helicopters has inked a deal with Voyageur Aviation to supply the Airbus U030 Flexrotor uncrewed aerial system, or UAS, in Canada.

The Airbus U030 Flexrotor is a high-endurance, tactical vertical takeoff and landing UAS engineered for intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance operations across military, parapublic, and commercial sectors.

The UAS has a maximum launch weight of 25 kg and delivers an operational flight endurance of over 12 hours in standard configurations.

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