News & Insights

Stocks

Airbus Initiates Second Phase of Share Buyback Program

November 25, 2024 — 05:35 am EST

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Airbus Group SE (FR:AIR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Airbus SE has launched the second tranche of its share buyback program to support future employee share ownership and equity-based compensation plans. The program, which aims to repurchase up to 4,254,000 shares by March 2025, will be executed in the open market under the guidance of an independent investment firm. This initiative reflects Airbus’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value while complying with market regulations.

For further insights into FR:AIR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EADSF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.