Airbus Initiates Second Phase of Share Buyback Program

Airbus SE has launched the second tranche of its share buyback program to support future employee share ownership and equity-based compensation plans. The program, which aims to repurchase up to 4,254,000 shares by March 2025, will be executed in the open market under the guidance of an independent investment firm. This initiative reflects Airbus’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value while complying with market regulations.

