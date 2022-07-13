Airbus in talks to sell more A220 jets to Delta -sources

PARIS, July 13 (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus AIR.PA is in talks with Delta Air Lines DAL.N to expand the U.S. carrier's existing order for A220 small jetliners, two people familiar with the matter said.

The deal for a top-up order of around a dozen aircrcaft could be signed at next week's Farnborough Airshow where the U.S. carrier is also widely expected to finalize an order for at least 100 Boeing BA.N 737 MAX airliners.

Airbus declined to comment on discusions with customers. Delta could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Louise Heavens)

