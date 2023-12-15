Airbus in 'advanced' talks with Atos over unit BDS -Le Figaro

Adds Airbus comment in paragraph 4

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Airbus AIR.PA, the world's biggest planemaker, is in "advanced" talks with Atos' ATOS.PA over the IT consulting firm's cybersecurity division BDS, French newspaper Le Figaro reported on Thursday, prompting Atos' shares to rise.

Airbus and Atos' board of directors are holding "bilateral talks", Le Figaro added, citing sources.

In late March, Airbus said it had decided not to make an offer for a 29.9% stake in Atos' division Evidian, which was renamed Eviden. BDS is part of Eviden.

Airbus said it did not comment on market rumours. Atos declined to comment.

Even as it pulled out of the Eviden deal in March, Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said it was still open to a strategic partnership with Atos.

Faury had previously said that a deal would make sense because aerospace was increasingly driven by big data, connectivity and high-power computing.

The stumbling block on Atos is one of the reasons Airbus opted to reorganise itself from 2024, industry sources have said, leaving Faury free to focus on defence and space strategy with Christian Scherer taking over the planemaking arm.

Airbus is concerned that its position in an increasingly software-focused defence industry would be at risk if the Atos activities were absorbed by a rival such as Thales TCFP.PA, one of the sources said.

Thales has denied being interested in buying a stake in Eviden.

