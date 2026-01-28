Markets

Airbus, Hisdesat Expand PAZ-2 Radar Satellite Partnership

January 28, 2026 — 05:35 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Airbus Defence and Space (EADSY.PK, EADSF.PK, AIR.MC, AIR.MI, AIR.PA, AIR.DE) and Hisdesat Servicios Estratégicos S.A, on Wednesday, agreed to extend and expand their partnership to commercialize radar imagery and applications from the future PAZ-2 Earth observation satellites.

The first PAZ-2 satellite is expected to enter service by mid-2031.

The agreement is signed at the European Space Conference in Brussels, builds on a collaboration launched in 2018 covering imagery from the PAZ satellite in constellation with Germany's TerraSAR-X and TanDEM-X satellites.

The PAZ-2 programme will consist of two satellites replacing the current PAZ satellite, which has been in service since 2018, and will enhance radar Earth observation capabilities for military and commercial markets.

Hisdesat awarded Airbus Defence and Space a contract in July 2025 to manufacture the two PAZ-2 satellites, with Airbus acting as prime contractor.

The PAZ-2 satellites will offer image resolution of up to 10 centimetres, daily coverage of up to 6.7 million square kilometres per satellite, and near-real-time data delivery with around five minutes of latency.

The programme is led by the Spanish Ministry of Defence and Hisdesat and funded by the Spanish Ministry of Industry and Tourism, with services primarily supporting Spain's defence needs.

Airbus Defence and Space is currently trading, 1.18% lesser at EUR 197.04 on the Paris Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.