Airbus Helicopters Reports 268 Net Orders In 2020

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Airbus Helicopters booked 268 net orders in 2020 in a challenging market heavily impacted by the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. It reported 289 gross orders in 2020.

Order highlights for 2020 consist of 84 helicopters for the best-selling H145, including 17 UH-72B for the US Army, the first Fenestron and Helionix-equipped versions to be ordered.

In addition, the company delivered 300 rotorcraft worldwide despite the pandemic travel restrictions.

