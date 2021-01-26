Airbus Helicopters Reports 268 Net Orders In 2020

(RTTNews) - Airbus Helicopters booked 268 net orders in 2020 in a challenging market heavily impacted by the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. It reported 289 gross orders in 2020.

Order highlights for 2020 consist of 84 helicopters for the best-selling H145, including 17 UH-72B for the US Army, the first Fenestron and Helionix-equipped versions to be ordered.

In addition, the company delivered 300 rotorcraft worldwide despite the pandemic travel restrictions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.