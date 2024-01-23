News & Insights

Companies
AIR

Airbus Helicopters annual orders rise 9%, deliveries creep higher

Credit: REUTERS/TIM HEPHER

January 23, 2024 — 05:14 pm EST

Written by Tim Hepher for Reuters ->

PARIS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Airbus Helicopters saw a 9% increase in net orders last year but deliveries rose fractionally as the civil market struggled to recapture pre-COVID levels, the company said on Tuesday.

The world's largest commercial helicopter manufacturer said it had won 393 net orders in 2023, up from 362 a year earlier, or 410 gross orders before adjusting for cancellations.

It delivered 346 helicopters, up from 344 a year earlier, lifting its share of the civil and parapublic market to 54% from 52% a year earlier.

The helicopters unit of planemaker Airbus AIR.PA said orders were lifted by military demand, notably a contract for up to 82 H145M light attack helicopters from Germany in December.

Airbus will announce full results on Feb 15.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, editing by Deepa Babington)

((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CompaniesCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AIR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.